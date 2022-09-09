CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals Service say a 46-year-old man has been arrested after investigators found a missing 12-year-old girl.

They found the girl in the 700 block of Park Ave. She had been reported missing from Campbell.

The USMS Missing Child Unit has been investigating since she was reported missing. She has since been returned to the custody of Mahoning County Children Services.

The identity of the 46-year-old man isn’t being released at this time until formal charges are filed against him. According to Marshals, the investigation is ongoing.

“Cooperation between law enforcement, the media, and the public is key in the recovery of many missing children. The importance of locating and recovering these children to return them to a safe environment can’t be understated. The dedicated work of our deputies and local partners continues to make a difference,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Anyone with information on a missing or endangered juvenile is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-492-6833. Callers can remain anonymous.

Additional information is also available through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at missingkids.org.