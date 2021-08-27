Discount tool retailer eyeing Boardman property

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A discount tool retailer has plans to open a store in the old Toys R Us building on Route 224.

Harbor Freight Tools confirmed a job posting for a manager at 317 Boardman Poland Road, which is the address for the former Toys R Us building, and that they plan to hire 30 to 40 other workers.

According to Boardman Township Zoning officials, Harbor Freight inquired about the property, which now houses Spirit of Halloween, but nothing official has been filed with the township.

Toys R Us owned the building from 1986 to 2018. The property is now owned by Trilogy Realty and Development.