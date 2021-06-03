Discount Drug Mart offers solution to increased sun sensitivity from prescription drugs

(WKBN) – The combination of sunshine and some prescription medications can be dangerous, so Discount Drug Mart has launched a new campaign.

There are many prescription drugs that make your skin more sensitive to sunlight and if you don’t know, you could get sunburn.

The SunSense Campaign provides patients with a free sample of CeraVe Hydrating Sunscreen if their prescription is sun sensitive.

“SunSense is an exclusive Drug Mart program only at our 76 Discount Drug Mart stores, where we promote protecting yourself in the summer while taking your prescription medications,” said Pharmacist Don Kibler.

The program will run through the entire summer.

If you have any questions about your prescription drugs, be sure to consult with your doctor as well.