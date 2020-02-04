Discount bin shopping store to open in Boardman

A new way to shop is opening its doors in Boardman this week, and you could score some deals

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new way to shop is opening its doors in Boardman this week, and you could score some deals.

Bin Voyage is opening its location in Boardman, and the response is expected to be massive.

Owners say the concept of the discount store is a “giant treasure hunt.”

The Bin Voyage locations in Warren and Liberty have been so successful that the company decided to expand into Boardman inside the old Toys R US store on US-224.

If you’re not familiar with the business, it gets shipments of overstock from companies like Walmart and Amazon and sells them at extreme discounts, sometimes as much as 98 to 99% off.

You can find anything from Mac Book Pros, iPads, or something simple like razors, but it all comes down to chance.

The pricing starts at $5 and decreases in price every day for one week until it reaches 50 cents. Then, the price resets and the cycle begins again.

Details about pricing can be found on the company’s website (Note: Pricing on the website begins at $10, but it is now 50% off at the time of this report).

The Boardman location is going to be the largest bin shopping store in the United States, according to owner Thomas Moore.

Moore says the economic growth in the Valley is what inspired him to continue to expand in the area.

“I came out here with no job, no home, nowhere to go and the Mahoning Valley made it for me. I want to make it happen for everyone here,” Moore said.

The grand opening of the Boardman store is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.

Moore said to plan on getting there early because he expects hundreds to be lined up.

“Some of our lines exceed 1,100, 1,200, 1,300 people to the point where I have to have them monitored by police starting at 5:30 in the morning,” Moore said.