(WKBN) – If you still have a cell phone or other device that utilizes 3G technology, chances are it’s not working anymore.

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 22, AT&T de-activated its 3G devices.

“We plan to end service on our 3G wireless networks on February 22. This will help free up spectrum to better accommodate next generation technologies and services. Customers have received and will continue to receive communications as we work with them on this transition, including direct mail, bill messaging, emails and SMS message notifications. We are working with customers to make this process easier, including in a substantial majority of cases providing free replacement phones,” an AT&T spokesperson said.

Details about that offer can be found on AT&T’s website.

The spokesperson also said that currently, less than 1 percent of their mobile data traffic runs on 3G networks.

AT&T’s 3G devices include those used to keep track of people who’ve been placed on electronically-monitored house arrest.

The Community Corrections Association in Youngstown has about 75 offenders wearing ankle monitors that use wireless technology.

Trackgroup, the company that provides them, was well-aware the change was coming.

“They were originally on the 3G network through Verizon towers and they worked to update all their devices. So they started to take the devices back from our inventory and recycle them out where they’re all on the 4G LTE network now,” said Dave Stillwagon with the Community Corrections Association.

Stillwagon says the old units had been in service since 2014. He anticipates the needed switch over to 5G won’t take that long.

3G is being eliminated to provide more cellular bandwidth for newer devices on 5G.

T-Mobile will end its 3G network on July 1 while Verizon says it plans to decommission 3G by the end of the year.