Disaster unemployment help available for Valley flood victims

The deadline to apply is approaching

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County residents who lost a job as a result of the storms in May could be eligible for federal unemployment assistance.

The assistance is for anyone and includes self-employed workers, farmers and anyone who was prevented from starting employment because of the storms that swept through the Valley on May 27 and 28.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 5.

To be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance the following criteria must apply:

Must be an unemployed or self-unemployed worker whose unemployment was caused as a direct result of the major disaster declared by the president

Must be a U.S. national or a qualified alien

Must not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits from any state

Must have worked or were self-employed in, or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment in, one of the counties listed above

Must establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income

Also eligible to apply are individuals who:

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of a disaster

Anyone who cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster

Anyone who became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of the household

Anyone who cannot work or perform self-employment due to closure of a facility by the federal government

Benefits may be available for up to 29 weeks, beginning the first full week after the storms. Anyone interested in applying should call 1-877-644-6562 toll-free.