COITSVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Inside the McGuffey Wildlife Preserve sits a pond that has people divided on what to do with it.

The land it sits on was dealt to the Mill Creek MetroParks back in 1998.

The William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society says the MetroParks should have to maintain it while the MetroParks say the pond was never part of the agreement.

At a meeting of the MetroParks’ board on Monday, President Lee Frey read the 1998 contract made with the William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society about turning the McGuffey property in Coitsville Township into a wildlife preserve. Frey focused on requirements the MetroParks must adhere to.

“There’s something missing in this document. What’s missing in the document is the word ‘pond.’ There is no ‘pond’ in this document,” Frey said.

The pond and dock have been a concern of officials of the McGuffey Society. They want them both restored. But members of the MetroParks’ board say they have no responsibility to maintain the pond or the dock.

“No, you can’t fish. No, you can’t hunt. No, you can’t swim. No, you can’t picnic. No, you can’t boat. It’s for wildlife,” said MetroParks commissioner Jeff Harvey.

Harvey said he couldn’t find any documentation on how long the pond has been there.

Coitsville Township trustee Jim Alfano also spoke at the meeting.

“I would just like to express, as a township trustee and a resident of Coitsville Township, my desire is for Mill Creek MetroParks to retain ownership of this property,” Alfano said.

If the MetroParks continue to maintain the land, MetroParks commissioner Thomas Frost doesn’t want to restore the pond.

“When there’s a body of water, I worry about kids because anybody going in that water could potentially drown,” Frost said.

Frey said that since no one from the McGuffey Society was present at the meeting, he was not going to ask for a motion to give the land back — at least, not yet.

Richard Scarsella, chairman of the McGuffey Society Board, had this reaction: “The pond is the McGuffey Family pond and has historical significance… The park can easily write grants to restore (them). Volney Rogers would not approve of the park district’s priorities or philosophy.”