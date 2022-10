EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- The Columbiana County Board of Developmental Disabilities is hosting an information session on Friday in honor of National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month.

It’s from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chef Ray’s Cafe on Saint Claire Avenue in East Liverpool.

The Reach 4 More Employment Program will be there to answer questions and explain the benefits of hiring those with disabilities.

You can also get free coffee and soft drinks courtesy of CCBDD.