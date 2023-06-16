YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — When Dr. Nancy Wagner started as a part-time professor at Youngstown State in 1990, the school of nursing had 200 students. Now, as Dr. Wagner gets ready to retire as director of the nursing school, there are 800 students — making it one of the largest schools on campus.

It was a Wednesday afternoon in Youngstown State’s nursing simulation lab when Dr. Nancy Wagner explained why, after 33 years at YSU — 10 as Chair of the Centofanti School of Nursing — it’s time to retire.

“I feel lucky that I have my health,” Wagner said. “I want to do some things with my husband, with my family. And it’s just a good time for me now to enjoy some things I haven’t been able to do.”

Video above of Wagner from three years ago shows her taking the stage to lead a white coat ceremony for her nursing students. Of all that Dr. Wagner accomplished, she’s most proud of how YSU nursing students handled COVID.

“When everybody else was staying home we stepped up,” Wagner said.

YSU nursing students administered 5,000 vaccines on campus.

“The administration was going to call in a pharmacy to do that and we said no. We’re going to partner with the Youngstown City Health Department and we gave the vaccines to students and faculty and families,” Wagner said.

During her tenure as chair — the nursing school created a doctoral program in nursing anesthesiology, expanded its master’s program, and re-introduced an associate’s degree in nursing.

“As you know, at YSU, they have trimmed some of the majors. But they have asked us to grow because we have the potential to grow. We have the interest. We have jobs,” Wagner said.

As far as the future, Wagner said she would love to see a building solely dedicated to the school of nursing. But she’s also concerned about growth. In her time at YSU — dating back to 1990 — nursing enrollment was up 300%.

“Of course we could continue growing, but we have to maintain our excellence,” Wagner said. “It’s important that our students complete the program. It’s important that they pass their boards and that they can practice. And so I think that we have to be careful that while we grow, we want to make sure that we do it right.”