YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The director of Youngstown Parks and Recreation has resigned.

Mayor Tito Brown made the announcement Tuesday that Dawn Turnage turned in her resignation effective Aug. 26, 2022.

Turnage has accepted a position as the assistant director of recreation and parks in Columbus.

Brown said that under Turnage’s leadership there has been renewed enthusiasm, energy and focus on city park revitalization.

He said the Stambaugh Golf Course has improved and attendance has grown.

He also mentioned the Northside Pool transformation and the institution of the Lifeguard Academy comprised of city youth.

“Her direction and vision will be missed going forward,” Brown said.