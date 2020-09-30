Director of Mercer County’s Food Warehouse leaving after 35 years, touts organization’s new efforts

(WYTV) – A new converted school bus will help the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County feed children during the summer.

Myron’s Meal Mobile is a converted school bus fitted with tables, benches, coolers and even an outdoor awning.



“Children make up a third of who the Community Food Warehouse serves. Childhood hunger is a big and growing need, not just here but across the country,” said Becky Page.

Page received the key to the warehouse Wednesday. She’s replacing executive director Lori Weston, who is leaving after 35 years with the organization.

“When I was a young child, I saw my father lose his job, and I saw him bent with his head in his hands wondering how he was going to feed five children,” Weston said.



The Goodfellows brought the family food, and Weston never forgot it.

“What I remember in that box was oranges, and it touched me for the rest of my life,” she said.



This new program to reach children during the summer was a dream for workers and a fitting conclusion to a remarkable effort to help the people of Mercer County.

“I feel very fulfilled. I believe that I have done what I have set out to do,” Weston said.

Weston’s family gave back years ago by raising chickens and donating them to help feed the hungry.

She didn’t take this job willingly; she said her heels were dug in the ground.

But she had the passion to feed hungry people.

“I came in as an unqualified person, and I got out as qualified by God above,” she said.

Myron’s Meal Mobile will start its service next summer. It’s a partnership with the Salvation Army.