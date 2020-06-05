Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Diocese reports passing of Bishop George Murry

Local News

Bishop Murry died Friday morning at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announced Friday that Bishop George Murry has died.

Bishop Murry died Friday morning at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York, according to a news release from the Diocese.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Bishop Murry was admitted for inpatient treatment Saturday, according to the Diocese.

Sloan Kettering Cancer Center provides innovative care for people with all types of cancer from the most common to the most rare.

Bishops Murry’s leukemia returned in April and he was receiving treatment as an outpatient at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown at that time.

Last week, Bishop Murry submitted to Pope Francis his requested resignation from the office of diocesan bishop for reasons of ill health.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com