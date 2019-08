The special mass took place at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Diocese of Youngstown ordained 15 men to the permanent diaconate on Saturday.

The special mass took place at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown.

Deacons offer special services in the Catholic Church. They will work within area parishes to deliver homilies, offer communion and conduct certain services outside of a mass such as baptisms.

Unlike priests, they can be married when they become deacons.