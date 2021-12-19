Diocese of Youngstown announces new name of merged Warren parish

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two newly-merged parishes in Warren now have a new name.

Last month, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown revealed plans to merge Saint John Paul II Parish and Saint Mary Parish. Father Frantisek Katrinak, pastor of both Warren parishes, cited financial strains at Saint John Paul II as the reason for the proposed merger.

Sunday, Rev. David J. Bonnar, Bishop of Youngstown, has accepted the recommendation of Katrinak to officially name the new church “St. Mary and St. Joseph Parish.”

This new parish name reflects the histories of both parishes, according to a news release from the Diocese.

St. Mary Parish was established in 1835 (with the present church built in 1907). St. John Paul II Parish was established in 2011 out of the merger of St. Joseph, Christ Our King, and St. Pius X parishes.

The Diocese of Youngstown is currently engaged in a pastoral planning process, which involves all parishes in its six counties.