Diocese changes office name, encouraging participation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown is changing the name of one of its offices.

The Office of Religious Education and Evangelization is now the Office of Faith Formation and Lay Ecclesial Ministry.

It’s expanding its services to support non-ordained people who provide substantial leadership in the church.

Its focus aligns with Bishop David Bonnar’s vision for a people and mission-oriented church.

“The number of priests is decreasing, the number of trained ecclesial ministers is also decreasing so the hope of Bishop Bonnar by renaming the office is to invite more participation amongst the leity,” said Msgr. John A. Zuraw.

Ministry personnel can contact the office for more information.