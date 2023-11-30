YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announced Thursday that it is in full compliance with National Child Protection Policies, according to an audit.

The audit period was from July 1, 2020, through September 30, 2023. During that time, the Diocese has been in full compliance with policies established in June 2002 by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).

An independent company was contracted by USCCB to perform the audit.

The Diocese of Youngstown’s Safe Environment Policy requires background checks for all clergy, seminarians and employees in parishes, schools and diocesan institutions, as well as all volunteers who work with minors. It also includes safe environment training on how to recognize and prevent abuse, responding to allegations of abuse with compassion and competent care, the obligation to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect to the proper civil authorities and a commitment to regular audits, the Diocese wrote.

The audit is conducted every three years with an onsite audit which happened this fall.

“I want to thank everyone in the Church, our pastors, lay ecclesial ministers, and staff, our safe environment coordinators and every member of the faithful, for making sure that we remain vigilant in our efforts to prevent sexual abuse and respond to this evil when it does occur. We have made important strides over the past two decades, but we can never let down our guard. We must continue to protect young people, help bring about healing for victim survivors, and build an environment where all are safe and all can grow,” said Bishop David Bonnar.