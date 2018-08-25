Diletto Winery hosts fundraiser at new Boardman location

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) - Diletto Winery showed off its new space Friday night with a fundraiser.

The winery is moving into the old Antone's Banquet Centre on Market Street in Boardman last week.

On Friday, there were food trucks and local vendors set up with music playing outside.

All of the money raised went to the Foundation for the Visually Impaired.

"I think our basic sight and hearing and just basic senses is one of those things that we take for granted," owner Jaqueline Shell said. "It's very important to recognize that not everyone has the ability to see as well as you or I might be able to and so it's a wonderful foundation to support."

She said this is one of many foundations the winery helps out every year.

Diletto Winery is hoping to be fully operating at the new location by the end of September.