Dietz & Watson joins Giant Eagle to donate $16,000 worth of food to Second Harvest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Soon, there will be a ton of turkey, ham, hot dogs and cheese available at the area’s food pantries thanks to one of the biggest names in lunch meats.

The Dietz & Watson truck — with an appetizing sandwich on the side — pulled into the warehouse of the Second Harvest Food Bank to deliver 2,000 pounds of meats and cheeses on Thursday.

“So today, we’re here to bring over a ton of food to the Second Harvest [Food Bank] of Mahoning Valley,” said Michele Denk, of Dietz & Watson.

Denk was joined by representatives of Giant Eagle and Second Harvest as the pallets of food were removed from the truck and rolled into the warehouse.

The program is called Families Helping Families because both Dietz & Watson and Giant Eagle are family owned.

“As a food retailer though, we do have a particular passion for helping families in our communities get connected with the resources that they need to have nutritious meals on the table for themselves and their families,” said Jannah Jablonowski, of Giant Eagle.

On the three pallets were 500 boxes of provolone and cheddar cheeses along with hot dogs, ham, salami and pre-packaged turkey breasts. Their total retail value is about $16,000.

“We are distributing food to over 11,000 people each week in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties here in Northeast Ohio. Last year, the Food Bank distributed a record 11.5 million pounds of food,” said Becky Page, of Second Harvest.

The boxes will now be distributed among the 160 organizations that use Second Harvest. Most of it will end up at food banks, from which the individual packets will be given out.

It shouldn’t take long for the meat and cheese to be distributed. They expect it to be gone from Second Harvest within a week.