Diet can influence men’s risk of prostate cancer

(WKBN)- The Cleveland Clinic recently discovered that diet-related molecules found in the gut could are associated with aggressive prostate cancer.

It is the first time researchers have made this discovery. This means there could be dietary interventions men can take to reduce their risk of prostate cancer.

In their study, they looked at blood samples from 700 patients.

“What we found is there are certain metabolites that are associated with animal product intake, meat intake, dairy intake, that appear to elevate the risk of lethal prostate cancer,” said Dr. Nima Sharifi of the Cleveland Clinic.

The Cleveland Clinic says men with elevated levels of those certain metabolites were roughly two or three times more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer. They plan on conducting more research on this information. The goal is to one day be able identify patients who could make simple diet and lifestyle changes – to avoid the potentially fatal cancer.

In their study of 700 patients, they found that elevation of certain meatbolites, which is the stuff in your gut that helps break down food and chemicals in the body could substantially increase your risk of diagnosis.



They also found that elevation of two nutrients found in food such as red meat, egg yolks, and high-fat dairy products also increased risk. Doctors are not saying to completely eliminate these foods though.

“One thing that’s really important, is that we found a correlation and it cannot establish causation. meaning, we can’t say any of these specific metabolites cause the deadly form of prostate cancer. there’s an association there,” Sharifi said.

The Cleveland Clinic hopes to continue researching the correlation between diet and prostate health.

Their goal is to one day be able to use dietary and lifestyle interventions to reduce the risk of diagnosis of the country’s most common cancer among men.

The American Cancer Society suggests men over the age of 50 to get yearly prostate cancer screenings.

They say that you should get tested even earlier if you are at higher risk.