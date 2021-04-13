Did your J&J vaccine clinic get canceled? Local Moderna/Pfizer clinics offering spaces

Local clinics offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are canceled as the FDA and CDC probe a potential link between the vaccine and blood clots

(WKBN) – With the FDA and the CDC recommending a pause in the use of Johnson and Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccines, and states like Ohio and Pennsylvania following suit, local clinics offering the vaccine have announced cancellations.

The FDA and CDC are looking into a potential link between the vaccine and some people who have received it developing blood clots.

There are other options in the area however, for those who may be looking for another appointment.

There will be two clinics held in Warren on Wednesday, April 14 in which walk-ins will be accepted.

A clinic will be held at Packard Music Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers recommend that attendees call 330-841-9999 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to secure an appointment but noted walk-ins will also be accepted on the day of the clinic.

The Warren City Health District is also holding a walk-in clinic on the same day, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 258 E. Market St. The Moderna vaccine will be given to those ages 18 and older.

East Liverpool City Hospital is holding a clinic on April 16 for those ages 16 and older. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered, but supplies are limited.

To register, individuals must call 330-386-3665. The clinic will be from 2 to 8 p.m.

Mercy Health is also offering vaccines. Call 866-624-0366, or make an appointment online by visiting the following https://www.mercy.com/mercy-health-monitoring-coronavirus-covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/ohio (or visit Mercy.com and click on the COVID-19 tab at the top).

Trumbull Regional is also encouraging people to call and make appointments to get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine if they were scheduled for the Johnson and Johnson one.

The Youngstown Health Department is offering the Moderna vaccine next Thursday with open slots at Rodef Sholom on the north side. For more information and to register, go to the city health department’s website.

In addition, vaccines are being offered through local health departments and pharmacies in the area. Find more information on providers below: