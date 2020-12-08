LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News at 11

DiBella’s Subs treats Mahoning Valley food bank workers to free lunch

Local News

The 40 workers were treated to a boxed lunch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Volunteers at the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley were treated Monday to a free lunch by Dibella’s Subs.

The 40 workers were treated to a boxed lunch.

All week, the restaurant will be providing lunch for volunteers at food banks in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York.

Earlier this year, the family-owned restaurant partnered with food banks in all 15 of its markets to raise funds. In total, the restaurant donated $365,000 to food banks in Connecticut, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania, supplying more than one million meals. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com