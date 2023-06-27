WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Akron man pleaded guilty to a charge Tuesday after he was accused of sending nude photos to a local 11-year-old girl.

Otis Arnold pleaded guilty to an amended indictment charging him with misdemeanor telecommunications harassment after he say he accidentally sent lewd photos to the 11-year-old girl from Liberty Township.

He was sentenced to 180 days in jail to be served concurrent to his current prison sentence on unrelated charges.

Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman told the court that Arnold did not know the victim and the communication was out of the blue.

Arnold told Judge Ronald Rice he must have “dialed the wrong number” and apologized to the victim.

“I just want to apologize to the victim and the victim’s family for my, you know, discrepancies in the matter, and whatever the courts are willing to impose, you know, I take it with full responsibility,” he told the court.