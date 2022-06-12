NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine made a stop in Niles Sunday afternoon to promote the governor’s statewide literacy program.

The DeWines were at Eastwood Field prior to the Scrappers’ game against the West Virginia Black Bears.

They stopped by to discuss the Imagination Library program, which emphasizes the importance of early childhood literacy.

The United Way of Trumbull County serves as the local affiliate for the Imagination Library.

Children who are signed up for the program receive one book in the mail each month until they turn five years old.

“Some kids don’t have a familiarity with books and we know getting books in the home is very important. So my wife Fran partnered up with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and now any child in Ohio can be signed up from zero, from the time of birth until they’re five years old,” the governor said.

Prior to Sunday’s first pitch, the DeWines also participated in a special graduation ceremony on the field for five-year-olds who completed the program.

The program itself is state-funded, and all Ohio children can be enrolled in the program at no cost.