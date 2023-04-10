EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be in East Palestine today for a ribbon-cutting event at a new primary care clinic in East Palestine.

The new health clinic is located at 139 N. Walnut Street.

Following the ribbon-cutting, he will travel to New Waterford where Ohio Department of Agriculture plant health inspectors will begin the process of collecting plant tissue samples from area farms that will be analyzed for the presence of specific semi-volatile organic compounds associated with the train derailment.

Gov. DeWine will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge.

