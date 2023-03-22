(WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine virtually testified in front of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation on improving rail safety in response to the East Palestine train derailment.

DeWine participated remotely from East Palestine High School. He said he met with health officials and is now announcing the health clinic set up for residents is now permanent.

Also speaking at Wednesday’s hearing are U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown and J.D. Vance, as well as Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw.

A resident of East Palestine is also there, expressing frustration.

“Remember this is about people. This is about a community that no one had ever heard of before becoming ground zero and a small town being destroyed overnight,” said Misty Allison, a resident of East Palestine.

David Comstock, chief of the Ohio Western Reserve Joint Fire District, is also at the hearing in D.C.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

