LIVE: DeWine to detail new criminal justice initiatives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine outlined new criminal justice and public safety initiatives proposed in his Executive Budget.

The initiatives focus on improving community-police relations, reducing gun crimes and drug trafficking and protecting Ohio’s schools and students, according to DeWine.

Among the proposals is an emphasis on providing drug-addiction treatment and targeting drug cartels.

DeWine also discussed a program to provide funds to small police departments that may be extraditing violent criminals who have been picked up on warrants.

DeWine also spoke of his support of law enforcement’s use of body cameras, but he said the cost has hampered an increase in their use at various departments. DeWine estimated that only 183 police departments have body cameras that meet the state’s standards.

His budget proposal creates a $10 million grant fund to help provide body cameras to departments that need them.

DeWine also spoke of providing funding for the recruitment of qualified police officers.

