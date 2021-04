Senate Bill 2 is related to competency evaluations and mental health treatment in criminal cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed several bills into law Tuesday morning.

Senate Bill 2 is related to competency evaluations and mental health treatment in criminal cases.

It will enter Ohio into the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact – which was created to facilitate telehealth.

Senate Bill 57 authorizes a property tax exemption. It’s for permanent supportive housing properties used by people with a mental disability or substance abuse disorder.