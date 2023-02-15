EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday afternoon that water testing results have been returned by the Ohio EPA.

As of 3 p.m., the results show no detection of contaminants in raw water from the five wells that feed into East Palestine’s municipal water system. He said the Ohio EPA is confident the water is safe to drink.

“Test results from the combined, treated water from all five wells showed no detection of contaminants associated with the derailment,” DeWine said.

East Palestine’s municipal water system, which provides drinking water for most area residents, takes in water from five wells that are located approximately one mile from the derailment site.

The wells are at least 56 feet below the surface and covered by a steel casing.

“Although it was unlikely that any contaminants entered the wells that serve the municipal water supply, Ohio EPA tested the combined, treated water soon after the derailment. Those tests showed no contamination,” DeWine said.

Private water wells may be closer to the surface, and the Ohio EPA recommends those who get their drinking water from private wells have them tested by an independent consultant and use bottled water until those test results come back.

For information on how to schedule your private water well for testing, call 330-849-3919.