WARREN, Ohio (WKBNF) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said the recent announcement by Kimberly-Clark that it is buying property in Trumbull County is more great news for the state.

It was announced last week that the maker of such products as “Kleenex” tissues and “Huggies” diapers is buying the old Republic Steel property in Warren.

DeWine called the development “exciting” and further evidence that the Valley and the state are on track for a great economic future.

“I’m very optimistic about the future of the Valley. I think some things that we take for granted, close to major highways, halfway between Pittsburgh and Cleveland, centrally located, as far as the whole country is concerned,” DeWine said.

DeWine said his administration will work to create a new economic development area for the Mahoning Valley that’s separate from the Cleveland area and other regions of the state which will focus specifically on the economic needs of this area.