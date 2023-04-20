EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine believes he’s making progress getting Norfolk Southern to pay for the long-term impact of February’s toxic train derailment.

Work was to begin Thursday removing the northern set of tracks running through the village along with tons of contaminated soil beneath them.

Earlier this week, DeWine met with Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw to discuss the ongoing clean-up effort.

DeWine said his plan for a fund to pay for long-term costs will come to fruition.

“He’s been very receptive to this. He’s engaging in conversations with Ohio Attorney Dave Yost, so he is very receptive,” DeWine said.

DeWine has called for creation of a fund to pay for the healthcare needs of residents and their families long after the cleanup work has been completed.