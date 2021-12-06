DeWine orders flags lowered in honor of Bob Dole

(WKBN) – Gov. Mike DeWine announced all Ohio flags will be lowered to honor a man he remembers as ‘courageous, tough, strong.’

DeWine has ordered everyone in the state to fly American flags and Ohio flags only at half-staff in memory of former U.S. Senator Bob Dole.

According to DeWine, flags will be placed at half-staff until sunset Thursday.

The order applies to all government and public buildings, and individuals are invited to participate as well.

According to the announcement made by his wife, Elizabeth Dole, he died Sunday. The war veteran announce early this year he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.