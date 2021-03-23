DeWine orders flags in Ohio to half-staff, honoring Colorado shooting victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine ordered all flags of the United States and the State of Ohio to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday.

It’s in remembrance of the 10 people killed in the mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket on Monday.

DeWine said the flags should be lowered at all public buildings and grounds through sunset on March 27.

The victims in the attack at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder range in age from 20 to 65.

The Boulder Police Department said a suspect has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder in the mass shooting. Investigators don’t know yet why the suspect opened fire.

It was the nation’s deadliest mass shooting since a 2019 assault on a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where a gunman killed 22 people in a rampage that police said targeted Mexicans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

