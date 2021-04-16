DeWine orders flags at half-staff in honor of Indianapolis shooting victims

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on April 20

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is following suit with President Joe Biden’s national directive and ordered flags in the state to be flown at half-mast in honor of the victims of the shooting in Indianapolis.

DeWine ordered all Ohio and U.S. flags be flown at half-mast on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state until sunset on April 20.

Eight people were killed in a shooting at a FedEx facility on the southwest side of Indianapolis late Thursday.

Police said the gunman took his own life before officers arrived.

