DeWine names new Dept. of Health director

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has named a new director of health to replace Dr. Amy Acton.

Stephanie McCloud was named to the position Thursday.

Lance Himes has been serving as interim director since Acton stepped down in June.

McCloud was appointed in January 2019 as the director at the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

"There are many challenges. No doubt we are heading into a tough chapter, but as the governor has said, we are all in this together," McCloud said.

According to her biography on the state’s website, McCloud has 20 years of experience in public administration and served as vice president at Sedgwick Claims management services while managing her private Columbus law firm, McCloud Law LLC.

“She has the experience necessary to lead ODH as it carries out its important health functions while also battling the pandemic,” DeWine said.

Her biography does not include any medical degree or certification. McCloud is an administrator, so DeWine named Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff as the Chief Medical Officer at the Ohio Department of Health.

Vanderhoff has served as senior vice president and chief medical officer at Ohio Health, a non-profit, faith-based hospital and healthcare organization.

“I am confident, that together, we really can overcome COVID-19 and then move on to work to make Ohio one of the healthiest states in the entire nation,” Vanderhoff said.

The appointments come as the state deals with more than 4,900 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. DeWine says fighting the pandemic demands an approach on several sides.

“With a team of great knowledge, strength, commitment, resolve and passion, we are on the offense against the virus,” DeWine said.

Before Himes and McCloud, DeWine tapped Dr. Joan Duwve to replace Acton, but she did not accept the governor’s offer citing personal reasons.