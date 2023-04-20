YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor DeWine was at Paul C. Bunn school Thursday to talk about the importance of literacy.

He observed classroom activity and how the “science of reading” has been implemented in the lesson. It’s based on research that shows a child’s brain needs to first understand the different sounds in spoken language and then be able to connect these sounds to written letters, blending the sounds to make words.

The governor has been making numerous stops at elementary schools throughout the state to see how this evidence-based approach is being used.

Research shows Ohio students have fallen behind in reading. DeWine said he wants all Ohio students to have the same learning opportunities, with reading being the first crucial step.