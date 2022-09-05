CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — After visiting a lemonade stand in Austintown, Gov. Mike DeWine made his way to the Canfield Fair.

There, he interacted with other fairgoers, joined by his wife Fran.

While there, First News caught up with him, asking about things that are important to people here in the Mahoning Valley.

This included the incident at the fair over the weekend where cars were hit by stray bullets.

He couldn’t comment on the issue itself but said this:

“A fair’s kind of worst nightmare is something happens like that, but … it’s a massive number of people who are here,” he said.

DeWine said that in his experience, these incidents mainly happen late at night.