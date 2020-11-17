DeWine issuing curfew for state, trying to prevent spread of COVID-19

He said the curfew will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is putting a curfew into place in the state to stop the spread of COVID-19.

During a Tuesday coronavirus briefing, DeWine said every county in the state is now at a high incidence of COVID-19 cases.

The curfew will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning Thursday and will be in place for 21 days from now.

“We’ve set a goal. We have 21 days. We need to knock this thing down. We need to start seeing cases go down,” DeWine said.

The curfew will not apply to those going to or from work, those who have an emergency, or those who need medical care.

The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to a pharmacy. Pharmacies and grocery stores that are open past 10 p.m. will not be forced to close.

Picking up carry-out or a drive-thru meal and ordering for delivery will be permitted, but serving food and drink in person must cease at 10 p.m.

This curfew changes the 10 p.m. last call rule. Patrons will need to be out the door at 10 p.m., not ordering their last drink.

“What we tried to do is balance things, but we have to take action. We are going to try this. We are going to do it for three weeks. We think that we can accomplish a lot more by having this curfew than we could by closing one or two different business sectors,” DeWine said.

DeWine is also asking people to do one thing each day to reduce their exposure to others. That can include speaking to someone over the phone, rather than visiting, or wearing a mask when in public.

“We’re not shutting down, we’re slowing down,” said Governor DeWine. “The curfew is aimed at helping to reduce the number of person-to-person contacts because the only way virus lives is when it goes from one person to another. We have to flatten this curve again and get this under control.”

DeWine said the curfew is meant to avoid a shutdown.

“Everything we do that distorts the economy there are consequences, and many times, they are unintended consequences,” he said.

Anyone who is caught violating the new curfew could be charged with a misdemeanor.