(WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be holding a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday to discuss school safety in the state.

He will also provide an update on House Bill 99, which would allow any adult in a public or private school to carry a concealed firearm in a school’s safety zone.

The bill would require 24 initial hours of “scenario-based” training and eight hours every year after that.

DeWine says he plans to sign House Bill 99.

“I will talk about the bill I will sign tomorrow, which really kind of restores the school’s ability to — if they want to, it’s their choice — but to have a teacher have a gun. Up until the Supreme Court decision a year ago in Ohio, the decision was you could arm a teacher if you wanted to,” he said.

DeWine will also sign a bill on Monday granting $100 million to schools for security.

He and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted will also address students’ mental health.