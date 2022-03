YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the newest member of the Youngstown State Board of Trustees on Friday.

Laura Lyden is the sales and operations manager at the Youngstown-based Lyden Oil Company.

She replaces Capri Cafaro who recently resigned.

Lyden will serve the remainder of Cafaro’s term through April 30 of 2026 though she does not plan to serve further.

Lyden is a graduate of Canfield High School and YSU and said she’s proud to be serving YSU.