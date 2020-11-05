DeWine announces new Ohio Department of Health leadership team

Stephanie McCloud was appointed as the new Director of the Ohio Department of Health

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday the selection of a new Director and Chief Medical Officer for the Ohio Department of Health.

Stephanie McCloud was appointed as the new Director of the Ohio Department of Health. She previously served as the Administrator/CEO of the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, a role she held since January of 2019.

Stephanie McCloud speaking at the briefing now "we are heading into a tough chapter… we will beat this virus by working together." @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) November 5, 2020

McCloud earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Ohio University and a law degree from the Capital University Law School.

According to her BWC profile, she has background that includes 20 years of experience in public administration and workers’ compensation. Before joining the BWC, she served as senior vice president at Sedgwick Claims Management Services while managing her private Columbus law firm, McCloud Law LLC.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff has named the Chief Medical Officer for the health department. Vanderhoff has served for more than a decade as a Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Ohio Health.

Dr. Vanderhoff also on the briefing. Governor DeWine says they have talked often during this pandemic and he has given him valuable advice before. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) November 5, 2020

Lance Himes, who has served as the Interim Director of the Ohio Department of Health, has been named the ODH Senior Deputy. DeWine says he will lead coordination of work to get a vaccine out to Ohioans.