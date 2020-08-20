Developers working on old Legal Arts Building hope to make it into a restaurant

The old Legal Arts Building in downtown Youngstown has been vacant ever since a fire back in 2005

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It looks like work is once again taking place inside a downtown Youngstown landmark.

The old Legal Arts Building has been vacant ever since a fire back in 2005.

This week, we noticed the walls inside the “Hub” restaurant had been stripped down to the wood studs and the concrete floors of the parking deck have been demolished.

Word from developers is that they will replace the parking deck and repair the building’s facade.

They added they are talking with “several potential tenants” for a restaurant.