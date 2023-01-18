LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Plans to build a 55-and-older apartment complex in Liberty Township are moving forward with the sale of property along Belmont Avenue.

The property located across from Terra Bella Dr. sold for $279,053 on January 17.

Alan Friedkin with the Burgan Friedkin Commercial Group says Pivotal Housing Partners, LLC bought the land under the name Liberty Lofts, LLC.

Friedkin says the property will be home to a 43-unit, 3-floor apartment building with elevator access, a project that is expected to take 15 months.