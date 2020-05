Detectives are urging residents to lock their cars and never leave valuables in plain view

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County sheriff’s detectives are warning Canfield residents to lock their cars at night.

Surveillance pictures caught a masked suspect in the Saint Ursula Drive neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The suspect climbed into an unlocked SUV, then rummaged around, looking for something to take.

Detectives are urging residents to lock their cars and never leave valuables in plain view.

If you see any suspicious activity, contact the sheriff’s office at 330-259-1731.