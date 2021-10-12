Detectives investigating weekend shootings on south and west sides

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Tuesday released details of two shootings over the holiday weekend.

About 9:15 a.m. Sunday, police were called for a man down at a gas station in the 1800 block of Mahoning Avenue where they found a man bleeding from a bullet wound on the sidewalk.

Reports said a person giving the victim aid told police a woman driving a black jeep tried to run the victim down before shooting him.

The victim also said someone tried to run him over and shot him, but he would not name who that person was, reports said.

Reports said a witness told police they saw the victim in a nearby parking lot standing next to a black Jeep and arguing with someone. The victim then ran away as someone in the Jeep fired two shots and the driver took off.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

About 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Rush Boulevard and East Dewey Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man sitting on the corner with a bullet wound to the leg,

The 35-year-old man could not speak very clearly because of a stroke he had suffered, reports said.

A witness told police they heard a gunshot and then saw the victim thrown out of a truck.

That man is also being treated at St. Elizabeth.