We have a news crew on the scene and are working to learn more information

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Detectives are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in Youngstown Thursday morning.

The body was found on Kenmore Avenue near Overland Avenue.

Investigators are trying to figure out how she died.

The coroner got there just before 7:30 a.m.

