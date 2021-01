If police determine the incident to be a homicide, it will be Warren's first of the year

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating a body found in Warren Saturday.

Warren police responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. from the 200 block of Forest NW St. According to a release, a resident returning home discovered a body inside the residence.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The name of the victim has not been released pending the notification of the family.

