Detective says Warren infant’s injuries point to abuse over time

A family member brought the 2-month-old to the hospital Tuesday

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren police continue investigating what they believe is the intentional abuse of a 2-month-old.

Detectives were tipped off to the case Tuesday when a family member took the baby girl to Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman.

Hospital staff told investigators the baby had broken ribs on both sides of her body and a broken femur.

“We’re thinking multiple incidents,” Det. Nick Carney said. “They can tell that by the calcium build-up on the healing bones. Some looked like they’re healing, some look fresh and that’s from Akron Children’s Hospital.”

Carney said that leads them to believe it wasn’t an accident.

“A 2-month-old can’t cause those injuries to themselves,” he said. “This is not accidental. This is abuse.”

Carney said the baby has been released from the hospital and Trumbull County Children Services placed her with safe family members.