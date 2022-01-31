Detective says it took months to piece together triple murder case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The lead detective in the murders of Edward Morris, Valarcia Blair and their three-month-old son told jurors he had ‘persons-of-interest’ in mind within days of the shootings.

“I had one by name – Shaiquon Sharpe – and then I was wanting to talk to someone that I only identified as ‘Little’,” said Detective/sergeant Rob Barber.

Barber explained he learned “Little” was actually Taquashon Ray.

Both men are on trial for the murders.

The victims were found in a shot-up car on the city’s south side back in November 2018.

Although there were no eyewitnesses, police were receiving tips placing both men at the scene. “In my mind, that’s a first-person account, so I wanna start with them,” said Barber.

When police first interviewed Ray, he admitted driving to the scene that night, claiming to have gone there to buy drugs only to jump out of the car when he heard gunfire.

“The gunfire is behind him now, so then he turns and runs away from Pasadena northbound,” said Barber.

But the case took months to piece together, eliminating other potential suspects, as well as learning about a motive.

Barber said sources told police Morris had shot a man during a drug deal months earlier and the victim had put a price on Morris’ head.

When DNA evidence linked Sharpe to a shell casing at the murder scene, Barber testified he caught the suspect in a lie. “I think I asked him if he had handled a firearm since he’d been in town. (Attorney Rob Andrews) Okay, what was his answer to that?..(Barber) ‘No.'”

Testimony will resume on Wednesday and closing arguments could be held at the end of this week.