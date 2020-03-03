Detective identifies victims in double homicide on Youngstown’s south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Bond was set at $2 million Monday for the man accused of killing the mother of his child and her father in a Saturday shooting on the south side of Youngstown.

Judge Renee DiSalvo set the bond for 30-year-old John Brunner, III, of Akron and Warren, who was arraigned in municipal court on two counts of aggravated murder for the shooting deaths of Cierra Morris, 25, and her father, LeRoy Morris, 58.

Brunner told Judge DiSalvo his parents were in the process of finding an attorney for him.

The arraignment came about an hour after a news conference, in which the victims were identified and Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said he wanted people to know the city grieves with the family and friends of the victims.

The mayor said he wanted to address the city to tell residents incidents like Saturday’s do not define the city or its people.

“We will not and cannot let incidents like this define who we are,” Brown said. “We cannot have that attitude that ‘this is just Youngstown.’”

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said the victims were found shot about 12:30 p.m. at a home on W. Judson Avenue and both later died at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Brunner turned himself in Saturday evening after police from Warren and Akron were in contact with his family, Blackburn said.

Blackburn would not say what led up to the shooting or if the child Cierra Morris had was there.

Brown also spoke last month after a triple homicide on the south side. He said he wanted residents to know what was going on firsthand and that crime is being taken seriously.

“I want you to hear from us,” Brown said. “Youngstown is just not the old Youngstown anymore. We’re different than what we used to be.”

The city has seven homicides so far this year. There were 20 in 2019. At this point in 2019, Youngstown had three homicides.

Of the seven homicides this year, four of them have taken place on the south side.

You can watch the entire press conference below.