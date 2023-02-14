FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN)- Officials have released the criminal complaint about the man whose arrest in Farrell gained social media attention in January.

Aries Devon Shaw faces charges including drug possession and resisting arrest.

Police said they were called to Hoon Avenue and Bond Street for reports of a man attacking women, dragging them out of the car. Officials say charges of assault are pending as they have not found the victim.

A clip of Shaw’s arrest was posted online claiming the actions of police were improper. District Attorney Peter Acker said he reviewed footage.

He said police were acting in compliance.

Shaw will be back in court next month.